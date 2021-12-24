Dear Santa Claus …

Santa visited the KarJenner kids early! The jolly old fella took a trip to the low-key family Christmas Eve, & the video of all the cousins greeting him is adorable!. The Kardashian-Jenner kiddos had a last-minute chance to tell Santa want they wanted for Christmas when he surprised the youngins at the ‘scaled back’ KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video in her Instagram Stories showing Saint West, Chicago West, Stormi Webster and her daughter True Thompson following Santa through the festive home. Mr. Kringle himself shakes his jingle bells as the kids trail behind him screaming ‘Santa!’ in the cute vid.
