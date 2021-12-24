ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferry fire kills at least 37 in southern Bangladesh

By ABDUR RAHMAN JAHANGIR
 2 days ago
Bangladesh Ferry Fire A person consoles his relative who is unable to find his five years old son travelling in a ferry which caught fire, at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat) (Niamul Rifat)

DHAKA, Bangladesh — (AP) — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in southern Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 37 dead and 72 injured, as passengers jumped off the vessel and swam to the shore, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10 off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River.

The United News of Bangladesh news agency quoted fire officer Kamal Uddin as saying the ferry was carrying 800 passengers from Dhaka, the capital, to Barguna, nearly 250 kilometres (155 miles) to the south.

Police officer Khalilur Rahman said 48 of the 72 people rescued were admitted to a government hospital with burns. At least 37 bodies have been recovered.

The rescue mission is ongoing and the casualties are likely to go up, said fire officer Fazlul Haque.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Ferry accidents are common and are often blamed on overcrowding and lax rules in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions.

In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Dhaka.

IN THIS ARTICLE
