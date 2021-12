Since the onset of the student loan freeze in the US in March 2020, 18% of borrowers have been using the extra money to invest in crypto or NFTs, a recent study showed. College Finance, a company that provides information about student financing options, polled over 1.000 borrowers to investigate how are they preparing for the student loan payments resumption, and what they’ve been doing with the pocketed money that didn’t need to go toward debt.

