The Christmas season is full of memories. That time my siblings and I all got new bicycles and rode them down the street in our neighborhood on Christmas Day. The Christmas when we got a new minivan and I was in on the secret for my mom. One time when I was beginning to doubt Santa was real, he left sooty footprints on the carpet when putting his plate — now empty of cookies — by the sink.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO