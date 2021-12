The Utah Jazz beat a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves squad, 128-116, on Thursday night at Vivint Arena. It was an absolute dunk fest in Vivint with Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside benefitting from a good amount of lobs and some shoddy Minnesota defense, but they weren’t the only ones. Royce O’Neale had a nice dunk in transition that brought the oohs and awes of fans, but the dunk of the night was an emphatic poster from Jordan Clarkson that injected energy into the building and had the whole bench on their feet.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO