Since June, we’ve not had an update from Nintendo on the sequel to the Breath of the Wild, and it’s been a long six months. Now, new information about how the game might work and some of the gameplay mechanics have been spotted in new patents filed by Nintendo. Usually, patents wouldn’t raise many eyebrows; they’re generally just loose ideas for things that or may not ever happen – however, these mechanics described in the patents were seen in the last trailer in June ever so briefly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO