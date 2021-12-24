ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Lance Stephenson: Plays 11 minutes off bench

Stephenson ended Thursday's 98-96 victory over Philadelphia with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 11 minutes....

Hawks' Trae Young: Not expected to play Christmas Day

Young (COVID-19) is not expected to be cleared in time for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Young was the first member of the Hawks to test positive for COVID-19 back on Dec. 19 and since has been joined by six other teammates. The team was hopeful they'd get him back in time for Saturday's contest, but the notion is that he will remain sidelined through the weekend. The Hawks are severely undermanned in their backcourt after Delon Wright and Cam Reddish exited Thursday's action with injuries along with Lou Williams and Kevin Huerter also in protocols. Assuming he won't be cleared before Saturday, Young's next chance to return will be Monday against the Bulls.
Gorgui Dieng coming off Hawks' bench Thursday night

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Gorgui Dieng will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dieng drew his first start of the season Wednesday night in place of Clint Capela, but that will change on the second night of the back-to-back set. While Capela remains out, this time around, it'll be Onyeka Okongwu who draws the start at center. Dieng is reverting to a bench role.
Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
