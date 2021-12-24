ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A.J. Brown and the Titans Take the Win over the 49ers

By Lauren Carpenter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. If we thought Week 15 was bad,...

49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
247Sports

Titans' A.J. Brown discusses return from injury after monster game against 49ers

In his first game since Nov. 21, A.J. Brown delivered for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. After coming off Injured Reserve, Brown was just happy to be back on the field. In the Titans’ 20-17 win over the 49ers, Brown did not look like he was playing his first game in over a month. All he did was haul in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for 69.4% of Ryan Tannehill’s passing yards in the game, and San Francisco’s defense simply had no answer for Brown.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
NBC Sports

A.J. Brown missed football while he was injured, and the Titans missed him

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had missed three straight games prior to Thursday night. He was glad to be back, and the Titans needed him. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes on Thursday night, gaining 145 yards and for 145 yards and scoring the fourth-quarter touchdown that gave the Titans their first lead of the game. Afterward he talked about how much he missed playing.
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

A.J. Brown restored order, put Titans on the cusp of clinching AFC South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Third-and-hopeless, it looked like. The Titans only had 130 net yards and faced third-and-23 on the final play of the third quarter. While the defense had made it so they were in a tied game, things weren’t looking so great. © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports...
NFL
FanSided

Return of A.J. Brown A Major Boost For Tennessee Titans Title Hopes

A.J. Brown returned and made a big statement in the Tennessee Titans win. He should spark their title hopes. If there is any clarity in the NFL this season, it’s the lack of clarity in the AFC. The best team one week could look like a doormat the next. The AFC North is a carousel of hilarity. The Patriots were rolling until their defeat at the hands of Indianapolis, and the Bills have a loss to the Jaguars on the resume. The Titans look like world beaters one week (downing the Rams and recently, the 49ers) and then lose to the Jets or Texans the week after.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
