Governor DeWine Signs Flurry Of New Legislation

Legislation (S.7209/A.8026) Provides a Retroactive Retirement Date of August 5th, 2010 In The New York State And Local Police And Fire Retirement System. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the signing of legislation (S.7209/A.8026) which provides former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne, who was rendered ineligible to file for service retirement benefits when she was wrongfully terminated from the City of Buffalo Police Department. Though the termination was corrected and she was reinstated, the termination meant she was ineligible for retirement benefits. The legislation grants Ms. Horne service credit from the date of her wrongful termination until August 5, 2010, which allows her to receive her proper retirement benefits.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO