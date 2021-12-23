ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor DeWine Signs Flurry Of New Legislation

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mike DeWine may be in need of a new ink pen as he signed a slew of bills that became new state laws this week. Included in the bills that were signed by Gov. DeWine this week are:. The sports gaming bill is the result of the work...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

DeWine must veto legislation loosening up concealed carry law

Governor DeWine should -- make that must -- exercise his power to veto HB 227, SB 215 or HB 505, whichever concealed weapons bill the Legislature sends to his desk. As a responsible gun owner and former city councilman, I believe these measures are ill-conceived, irresponsible and downright stupid. They...
POLITICS
wosu.org

DeWine Still Weighing Whether To Sign Gun Bills

The Ohio Senate has passed a Republican-backed bill to allow people to carry concealed weapons without permits or the training that comes with them. A few weeks ago the House approved, along party lines, a bill to dramatically reduce the required training for teachers who want to be armed in class.
POLITICS
krwg.org

New Mexico governor signs spending of federal pandemic aid

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has signed a nearly $500 million spending bill that draws on federal pandemic relief funds. The funds will help the state expand high-speed internet access, bolster roads, upgrade state parks, expand nurse training programs and help teachers pay off their student debts amid a shortage of educators.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Seitz
Person
Andrew Brenner
Person
Tim Schaffer
Person
Kristina Roegner
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Nathan Manning
WDTN

Governor DeWine, community leaders gather for Groceryland ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine and several community leaders gathered in Springfield Monday to celebrate the ribbon cutting of Groceryland. The new shopping facility is meant to address the food desert in the south side of the city that began when the store, which was originally a Kroger, closed down. “Well this store […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Legislation Ensuring Right to Homebrew Beer in Ohio on Way to Gov. DeWine

Elmer Steingass’ friends call him Goose, and his brown ale took home a gold medal at a recent homebrewing competition. It’s going to be tough to get a taste, though. That’s because homebrewing falls into a bit of a grey area under Ohio law. A measure on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk would clear the path for homebrewers and fermenters to host events showing off their latest batch.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Governor DeWine issues statement on Bishop Sycamore investigation report

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the following statement regarding the Ohio Department of Education Investigation of Bishop Sycamore High School:. This report confirms numerous disturbing allegations regarding Bishop Sycamore. There is no evidence that the ‘school’ enrolled students this year, had a physical location for classes to meet, employed teachers, nor offered any academic program meeting minimum standards.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Health And Safety#Tolls#The Ohio Lottery
New Jersey Globe

Rabner lauds governor, legislative leaders for special legislation to help Judge

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner today praised Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders for approving a special pension bill that will allow Judge Glenn A. Grant to remain as administrative director of the New Jersey courts after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 next week. “I am grateful to...
POLITICS
huroninsider.com

“Born alive” abortion bill heads to Governor DeWine’s desk

COLUMBUS – The newest abortion regulation in the state is now headed to the Ohio governor’s desk after the Senate agreed to technical House amendments. Senate Bill 157, the so-called “born alive” abortion bill, passed the Senate 24-7 on Wednesday. The bill expands the crime of “abortion manslaughter” to include inaction by doctors if a child is “born alive” in an abortion procedure.
COLUMBUS, OH
michiganchronicle.com

Governor Whitmer in Detroit to Sign New $1B Economic Development Bill

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in Detroit today for the signing of economic development legislation into law, which earmarks roughly $1.5 billion in funds to increase business investment around Michigan, FOX 2 Detroit reported. An up-and-coming General Motors battery plant is one of many slated projects that the state wants to...
DETROIT, MI
spectrumnews1.com

DeWine signs Republican-backed abortion bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Wednesday that will strengthen Ohio’s abortion manslaughter laws after it was approved by Republican lawmakers. According to the Legislative Service Commission, Senate Bill 157 will expand the crime of abortion manslaughter to include failure to take measures to preserve the health of a child born alive after abortion and allow the affected mother to sue a person guilty of abortion manslaughter. The law will require a physician who performs or attempts an abortion in a facility that is not a hospital and in which a child is born alive to immediately provide certain newborn care.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WISH-TV

Gov. DeWine signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio. His signing Wednesday of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this month will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at standalone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.
OHIO STATE
ny.gov

Governor Signs Legislation Providing Retroactive Retirement Benefits to Former Buffalo Officer Cariol Horne

Legislation (S.7209/A.8026) Provides a Retroactive Retirement Date of August 5th, 2010 In The New York State And Local Police And Fire Retirement System. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the signing of legislation (S.7209/A.8026) which provides former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne, who was rendered ineligible to file for service retirement benefits when she was wrongfully terminated from the City of Buffalo Police Department. Though the termination was corrected and she was reinstated, the termination meant she was ineligible for retirement benefits. The legislation grants Ms. Horne service credit from the date of her wrongful termination until August 5, 2010, which allows her to receive her proper retirement benefits.
BUFFALO, NY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas governor picks nonprofit attorney to fill new child advocate position

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday she has selected Kerrie Lonard to serve as the top advocate for Kansas foster children. Lonard has worked as an attorney for the past 14 years at Kansas Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm for low-income residents. She is also a former social worker. “I am honored to […] The post Kansas governor picks nonprofit attorney to fill new child advocate position appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy