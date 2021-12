As you will have seen in the last episode of Monday Night Raw aired on USA Network on this Monday and if you have not done so we advise you not to continue reading this news to avoid unwanted spoilers, AJ Styles and Omos, have now gone their separate roads, with the Phenomenal One who had the brilliant idea of ​​attacking the giant of the red show, after the latter had cost the match for their team, against the one formed by father and son, namely Dominik Mysterio and Rey.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO