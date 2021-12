When was the last time you experienced something that was quite demanding? I recently had the joy of observing one of my children play basketball. Now the sport itself is rather demanding. You have to maneuver just the right way. You have to handle the ball just the right way. There are indeed rules that players have to abide by. There is a sense that in order to play the game, you must agree to abide by a particular set of rules. If you agree to play basketball, you agree to its demands.

RELIGION ・ 15 DAYS AGO