14-Year-Old, Two 16-Year-Olds Shot In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night.

According to police, three people were near a sidewalk in the 5000 block of South May Street around 6:45 p.m. when someone in a vehicle starting firing shots at them.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg. A 16-year-old boy was also struck in the leg. Both were takn to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One was reportedly in serious condition, and the other was in good condition.

Another 16-year-old boy was struck in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detecitves investigate.