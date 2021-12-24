Game On NFT™, a Different Kind of NFT artwork

Peter Molyneux made quite the name for himself during the 1990s and 2000s, and not without good reason. He helped develop a number of popular and even influential games, such as Magic Carpet and Dungeon Keeper, and he earned particular praise and respect for the Fable series. Recently though, he has slowed down his output considerably. The most recent projects by his studio, 22cans, never managed to leave Early Access. Some may initially become excited, however, to hear that Molyneux soon plans to put out his first new game since 2017. Unfortunately, this new game, which will come out sometime next year, may not represent “the great Peter Molyneux comeback” that many may have hoped for, as it seems to exist mainly to take advantage of the recent NFT and blockchain phenomenon.

