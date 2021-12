TV networks tend to be pretty particular when choosing their Christmas entertainment, whether it's a re-airing of It's a Wonderful Life or 24 hours of A Christmas Story. Which is why it's notable that FOX is premiering their highly anticipated new documentary All-Madden, about the famed NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden, on Christmas Day -- right before the network broadcast of the Green Bay Packers versus Cleveland Browns. But while live sports on major national holidays is a tradition that spans decades, the question must be posed: why the John Madden documentary on Christmas? What exactly about the man who led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title in 1977 screams Christmas?

