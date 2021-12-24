Thursday, December 23 evening forecast

Today there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up this afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through today allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again with partly sunny skies. By Monday, a cold front will push through cooling temperatures down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front that will push through. That cold front will bring rain with it starting Monday night and into Tuesday. Warmer temperatures return Tuesday before cooling down Wednesday, but the mild temperatures will return.

