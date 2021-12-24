Steph Curry shakes off slump, erupts for 46 points in win vs. Grizzlies

It’s funny that Steph Curry entered Thursday night’s contest riding back-to-back 30-point games, but it still felt like he was mired in a slump .

Curry never left, but his 46-point explosion in the 113-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies served as something of an ‘I’m back’ moment for the superstar. He knocked down 8-of-14 3-pointers, his most since Nov. 18.

Curry had struggled with his shot over the previous 10 games and looked fatigued at times, but was back to his spectacular self Thursday.

"A lot of it was it was kind of around the record stuff, and how teams were guarding me and my shot selection, that kind of dominating the narrative every game," Curry said. "Like I said I never get too high or low. Over the course of 82 [games], you figure out how to get to my standards and goals I set in terms of efficiency and all the numbers I want to shoot and stuff. Never lose confidence and just keep doing what I do."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr never had a reason to worry about Curry.

"Steph never lets a few subpar shooting nights bother him," Kerr said. "This didn't surprise me, the law of averages are going to catch up."

Curry poured in buckets all night but was especially clutch in the fourth quarter, when he scored 15, knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and made a key drive with 19.6 seconds left to make it a 7-point game.

"We know 30's gonna be 30," Gary Payton II told NBC Sports Bay Area postgame. "So we give him the ball, give him space and just let him work."

Golden State finished on an 11-2 run in the final 2 minutes despite being without Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee – who were all out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Payton dropped 22 points (4-of-7 from 3-point land) while starting with Curry, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

With the victory, the Warriors also shook off a mini-hex from Memphis. The Grizz ended Golden State’s season in the play-in game last season with an overtime win, before knocking off the Warriors in OT again on Oct. 28.

"We're playing a lot of guys more minutes than they normally play," Green said. "Kudos to our guys, they stepped up. But I also didn't want to say, 'Hey man, this is a big game, we need to win this game and add more pressure and put guys in an uncomfortable situation. But the whole game, I'm feeling it, like, 'We need to win this game.'"