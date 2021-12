European countries have been looking at ways to cut down the spread of the COVID Omicron variant, with various countries passing down new rules and restrictions. The Netherlands put in place a harsh lockdown across the entire country on Saturday (Dec. 18). The Dutch government has shut everything down, closing all bars, non-essential shops, hospitality venues, cinemas and gyms until at least Jan. 14. Professional sports events will happen without crowds. Households can invite a maximum of four guests for the holidays and two afterward.

