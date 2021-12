A little over a year ago, I took my son to see my mother for the last time. Now her ashes sit in my attic, a reminder of her life and her death, but not quite a memorial. We were in some of the darkest days of the pandemic, and the rules at the assisted living facility where she lived were strict. You had to be 12 years old to visit. That ruled out my younger son, who was only 7. But my eldest, Luke, was 11, and he had a way of making my mom smile like nobody else. It was her 79th birthday. So I told Luke that we were going to lie, just this once, and for a specific reason. He would be 12 that day. “OK!” he said, clearly up for it.

