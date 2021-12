The Washington Football Team is now at must-win status if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive after a loss to the Eagles last week. A win would have been huge for the WFT, but now they need help if they’re going to make the postseason. Add to that they play the newly minted No. 2 seed in the NFC this week, and 2021 has taken a turn for the worse for Ron Rivera’s squad.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO