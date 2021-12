About 100 migrants who trekked on foot north from the Guatemalan border gathered in Mexico City on Saturday to mark International Migrants Day and remember fellow travelers who have died on the journey. The migrants gathered at in improvised memorial to the victims of the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants by the Zetas drug cartel in Mexico's northern state of Tamaulipas. The memorial is on the side of the city's main central boulevard, near the U.S. Embassy. The demonstrators erected a plaque that read in part “Migration is a human right.” Many in the group had walked since late...

