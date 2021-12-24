Flood Watch issued for San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 19:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 21:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The heavier rain bands could trigger minor mud and debris flows and minor rock falls in the Alisal burn scar. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rain continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 945 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely trigger pockets of roadway and small stream flooding across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this evening. There is also the potential of minor mudflows across the Alisal burn scar as a heavier storm cell moves into the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across much of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The heaviest rain band is extending from Point Conception to the Alisal burn scar where rain rates of 0.50-0.75 inches per hour are occurring, along with 15 minute rates up to 0.30 inches. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Santa Ynez, Point Conception, Montecito, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Solvang, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Los Alamos and Highways 1, 101, and 246. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
