Riverside County, CA

Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...Increased winds and mention of blowing snow. * WHAT...Snow, becoming heavy at times this evening into early Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches along Highway 395 including Susanville, with 12 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 including Portola. Winds gusting 40 to 60 mph. Dangerous blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. Delay travel.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 19:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 21:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The heavier rain bands could trigger minor mud and debris flows and minor rock falls in the Alisal burn scar. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rain continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 945 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely trigger pockets of roadway and small stream flooding across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this evening. There is also the potential of minor mudflows across the Alisal burn scar as a heavier storm cell moves into the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across much of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The heaviest rain band is extending from Point Conception to the Alisal burn scar where rain rates of 0.50-0.75 inches per hour are occurring, along with 15 minute rates up to 0.30 inches. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Santa Ynez, Point Conception, Montecito, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Solvang, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Los Alamos and Highways 1, 101, and 246. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Vernon Round of Wintry Precipitation Expected Tonight .Snow will break out across the area and begin to accumulate this evening, especially along and north of Interstate 90 in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. As the snow begins to shift north and east later this evening, the precipitation could transition into freezing drizzle leading to some light icing. Winds will also be on the increase and could lead to drifting snow. This combination of wintry precipitation will lead to some travel impacts, including snow covered roads and slippery stretches. If you are traveling at the end of the holiday weekend, be alert for this weather and expect some impacts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations less an inch in northeast Iowa, around an inch in southeastern Minnesota, and between 1 and 2 inches in southwestern Wisconsin. Ice accumulations areawide of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Snow initially overspreads the area in the early evening hours, but turns to freezing drizzle from west to east. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds along and near the desert slopes of the mountains.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Several Very Cold Nights Ahead for Interior Northern California .A cold weather pattern is forecast to bring several very cold nights and early mornings to interior Northern California this week. Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in urban areas and plummet into the 20s in rural areas including the lower foothills. Although this stretch of cold weather is expected to result in low temperatures from 5 to 12 degrees below normal, widespread record low temperatures are not expected. FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Northern and Central Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills generally below 2000 feet where these cold temperatures are somewhat rare occurrences. * WHEN...Below freezing low temperatures are expected to occur Tuesday through Thursday mornings. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Areas of west to southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be near the foothills of the mountains and through San Gorgonio Pass.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of west winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be quite variable over short distances with calm or even easterly winds adjacent to locations receiving strong west winds. Strongest winds will be north of Interstate 10.
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Several Very Cold Nights Ahead for Interior Northern California .A cold weather pattern is forecast to bring several very cold nights and early mornings to interior Northern California this week. Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in urban areas and plummet into the 20s in rural areas including the lower foothills. Although this stretch of cold weather is expected to result in low temperatures from 5 to 12 degrees below normal, widespread record low temperatures are not expected. FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Northern and Central Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills generally below 2000 feet where these cold temperatures are somewhat rare occurrences. * WHEN...Below freezing low temperatures are expected to occur Tuesday through Thursday mornings. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Several Very Cold Nights Ahead for Interior Northern California .A cold weather pattern is forecast to bring several very cold nights and early mornings to interior Northern California this week. Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in urban areas and plummet into the 20s in rural areas including the lower foothills. Although this stretch of cold weather is expected to result in low temperatures from 5 to 12 degrees below normal, widespread record low temperatures are not expected. FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Northern and Central Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills generally below 2000 feet where these cold temperatures are somewhat rare occurrences. * WHEN...Below freezing low temperatures are expected to occur Tuesday through Thursday mornings. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley Several Very Cold Nights Ahead for Interior Northern California Gusty Winds through Late Tonight in the Northern Sacramento Valley .A cold weather pattern is forecast to bring several very cold nights and early mornings to interior Northern California this week. Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in urban areas and plummet into the 20s in rural areas including the lower foothills. Although this stretch of cold weather is expected to result in low temperatures from 5 to 12 degrees below normal, widespread record low temperatures are not expected. Gusty south winds will continue in the northern Sacramento Valley through late tonight. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley and Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PST tonight. Below freezing low temperatures are expected to occur Tuesday through Thursday mornings. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley Several Very Cold Nights Ahead for Interior Northern California Gusty Winds through Late Tonight in the Northern Sacramento Valley .A cold weather pattern is forecast to bring several very cold nights and early mornings to interior Northern California this week. Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in urban areas and plummet into the 20s in rural areas including the lower foothills. Although this stretch of cold weather is expected to result in low temperatures from 5 to 12 degrees below normal, widespread record low temperatures are not expected. Gusty south winds will continue in the northern Sacramento Valley through late tonight. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley and Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PST tonight. Below freezing low temperatures are expected to occur Tuesday through Thursday mornings. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Delta, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning, and could possibly impact the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times on Monday adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Watonwan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

