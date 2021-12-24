Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley Several Very Cold Nights Ahead for Interior Northern California Gusty Winds through Late Tonight in the Northern Sacramento Valley .A cold weather pattern is forecast to bring several very cold nights and early mornings to interior Northern California this week. Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in urban areas and plummet into the 20s in rural areas including the lower foothills. Although this stretch of cold weather is expected to result in low temperatures from 5 to 12 degrees below normal, widespread record low temperatures are not expected. Gusty south winds will continue in the northern Sacramento Valley through late tonight. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley and Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PST tonight. Below freezing low temperatures are expected to occur Tuesday through Thursday mornings. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

