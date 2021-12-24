UH men’s and women’s basketball Big West Conference openers next week canceled due to COVID issues with UC Riverside program
The University of Hawai’i men’s and women’s basketball Big West Conference openers against UC Riverside scheduled for December 30th & January 1st have been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Highlanders’ program. UC Riverside made the announcement on Thursday evening. The Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to start the conference season on the road […]
