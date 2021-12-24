ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH men’s and women’s basketball Big West Conference openers next week canceled due to COVID issues with UC Riverside program

The University of Hawai’i men’s and women’s basketball Big West Conference openers against UC Riverside scheduled for December 30th & January 1st have been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Highlanders’ program. UC Riverside made the announcement on Thursday evening. The Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to start the conference season on the road […]

Throwback Thursday: Hilo's Robert Medeiros
Vehicle crashes into Vietnamese restaurant on Christmas Eve
