UH men’s and women’s basketball Big West Conference openers next week canceled due to COVID issues with UC Riverside program

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has denounced domestic violence against woman as “nearly satanic” and said parents should never slap their children. Francis made the comments in a televised encounter with an abused woman who recently fled her home with her four children. Their meeting was broadcast late Sunday on the private Mediaset network’s TG5 program and also included footage of Francis interacting with a homeless woman, a prisoner and a student.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO