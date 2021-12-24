List: Energy Companies

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal number of local full-time employees: 1,933 The complete...

pbn.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track RFID Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ RFID Product Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the RFID product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of RFID products (such as RFID tags, key cards, etc.).
BUSINESS
Worcester Business Journal

Worcester energy company announces new solar technology

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc., a wind turbine producer and wind energy vendor headquartered in Worcester, announced it is designing and implementing its patent-pending Solar Tracker during a Dec. 15 press release. The 160-kilowatt project is designed to reduce the cost of solar power by employing a furling technology borrowed...
WORCESTER, MA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Company Awarded $39 Million for Clean Energy Technology

Pasadena-headquartered renewable energy technology company Heliogen has finalized a $39 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the deployment of the company’s new technology that aims to accelerate clean energy transition in the country. The firm made the announcement on Dec. 20. The DOE’s funds will...
PASADENA, CA
Evaluate and Track Construction and Machinery Joint Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Joint Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the joint manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of joints and related products (such as metallic expansion joints, joint sealant, drywall joint tape, etc.).
CONSTRUCTION
pulse2.com

Hydraulic Fracturing Company 8Sigma Energy Services Secures $6 Million

8Sigma Energy Services recently announced it has closed $6 million in growth financing. These are the details. 8Sigma is essentially leading a major shift in the multi-stage hydraulic fracturing (MSHF) industry towards interventionless fracturing technologies with the Samurai and infintyFracX product lines which have been run onshore and offshore in the North Sea, Europe, China, Alaska, and the United States of America. And the Samurai and infinityFracX MSHF technologies allow energy companies to dramatically increase efficiencies during the fracturing process while also reducing operational complexity throughout the life cycle of the well. And the increased efficiency not only lowers costs but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions emitted during the fracturing process.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

GeistM Agrees to Embark on a Path to Become a Publicly Listed Company

GeistM, a leading US Marketing Technology (“MarTech”) platform specializing in e-com and direct to consumer products and services, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) listed on The New York Stock Exchange. For four consecutive years, GeistM has been named the fastest-growing MarTech platform by Inc. Magazine and Crain’s.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
SOFTWARE
dallassun.com

Brighsun New Energy STO Approved For Listing On CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

Brighsun New Energy Integrates Blockchain Technology to Redefine Borderless Communication. SIDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Brighsun is a globally reputed research and development company in the sustainable battery, electric vehicles (EV) and sustainable energy industry. Having contributed immensely towards green energy and global carbon footprint reduction, the company is now driven to take its branch out into the blockchain space to create innovative solutions for borderless communications and investment opportunities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coingeek.com

Block reward mining added to list of sectors facing energy caps in Iceland

Iceland is suffering energy shortages prompting the country to cap supplies to various industries, according to a recent Bloomberg report. Caught up in the energy rationing are those companies that support blockchain networks. Landsvirkjun, the island’s leading utility, reportedly reduced supplies to aluminum smelters, data centers and fish meal factories,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

Solar Energy company using schools to advance model that will save you money on your energy bill

The founder of a brand new Solar Energy company is using schools to advance his model of using solar power to save you money on your energy bill. Kelly Hipskind is the co-founder of Sun FundEd, which is a company that right now works with schools to help them save on their energy costs by building and operating solar farms on their campuses. Hipskind told Indy Politics their product is a good introductory course to people who may not understand solar energy.
SOUTH BEND, IN
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Business Secretary to hold ’emergency’ meetings with energy sector executives

The Government will reportedly hold “emergency” meetings with energy industry bosses to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with chief executives of major suppliers on Monday, according to The Times, which reports the bosses are likely to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies.Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Energy Secretary, has already been talking to chief executives individually.Fears of runaway household bills in the new year have been mounting since rising gas prices began bankrupting suppliers in September. Since then, prices have risen from 54p per therm of gas to £4.50.Since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox13news.com

Much-hyped 'clean-energy jobs' may not be where you think

TAMPA, Fla. - The $2-trillion infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Biden talks a lot about "clean-energy jobs," which cover a lot of ground – from expanding wind and solar farms to expanding systems to store the energy they produce. It also includes electric car production, building...
TAMPA, FL
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Insurance company hires consultant

Ryan Quillan joined Lockton Companies as a consultant in Grand Rapids. Quillan will partner with clients to develop benefits strategies. He brings nearly three decades of experience in benefits sales and consultation and a keen focus on developing strong relationships. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in administration and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MarketRealist

SV Stock: NuScale Power Might Be Central to Carbon-Free Energy Future

After remaining low for months, SPAC activity has slowly been picking up the pace. On Dec. 14, NuScale Power announced that it has entered a business combination agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV). The transaction is expected to provide gross proceeds of nearly $413 million to the combined company, which will be used to accelerate the commercialization of NuScale’s SMR technology. Should you buy SV stock before the NuScale merger?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Capacity crunch, transportation M&A, Cass Index spending records

Capacity crunch: Competition for carriers brings rising costs, new opportunities. Continued freight demand and limited truckload supply are allowing trucking companies to be selective with which loads to take, causing greater competition among shippers. Customer characteristics are playing a key role in contract and spot rate negotiations with carriers reevaluating their customer mix based on their experiences hauling for customers through pandemic-related disruptions.
BUSINESS

