List: Energy Companies

8Sigma Energy Services recently announced it has closed $6 million in growth financing. These are the details. 8Sigma is essentially leading a major shift in the multi-stage hydraulic fracturing (MSHF) industry towards interventionless fracturing technologies with the Samurai and infintyFracX product lines which have been run onshore and offshore in the North Sea, Europe, China, Alaska, and the United States of America. And the Samurai and infinityFracX MSHF technologies allow energy companies to dramatically increase efficiencies during the fracturing process while also reducing operational complexity throughout the life cycle of the well. And the increased efficiency not only lowers costs but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions emitted during the fracturing process.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO