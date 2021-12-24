How does Santa deliver all those gifts in one night? Aviation logistics, a UNT professor explains

Oh, so you think it’s impressive that one of Jeff Bezos’ fleet of gunmetal gray vans stops at your house just eight hours after you clicked “purchase now” on Amazon?

Please.

The Bezos Brigade — and the fleet of white, purple and orange FedEx trucks founded by Frederick Smith — has nothing on St. Nick, if you ask University of North Texas aviation logistics lecturer Steve Joiner.

Santa, it turns out, is an outsourcing tycoon. His goodwill? It has wings.

In a video made just in time to reassure anxious tots that, yes, St. Nick has their list and he will get that Bratz doll, PlayStation and even that hefty coffee table book under the tree by Christmas morning, Joiner explains that Santa is a 21st-century toy titan who relies on jets.

“Santa has always flown the presents to children around the world,” Joiner said.

But the task outgrew what Kris Kringle once managed with a massive sleigh pulled by sturdy reindeer and no short supply of Christmas magic.

“In the beginning, there were not as many children, and mostly close to the North Pole,” Joiner explains in the short video that maps out Santa’s routes. “The only thing that flew was Santa and his eight reindeer. Airplanes had not been invented. As the world population grew and other manufacturers began selling more and more around the world, Santa’s reputation also spread.”

But now, children play games on tablets, and they’re used to seeing the Amazon Prime van or FedEx truck pull up to the curb and hand off goods their parents ordered the day before. And then there’s the matter of modern home design.

“How many of them have chimneys?” Joiner asked. “All you have to do is stick your head in the fireplace and look up to see a space that’s about a foot wide. Kids know that a person won’t fit through there.”

Parents worried about the supply-chain kinks plaguing the marketplace can take comfort in Santa’s keen interest in airplanes.

Joiner said shipping capacity in Asia has boomed as the pool of truck drivers dwindled. The pandemic flipped a switch. Americans wary of COVID-19 exposure opened their laptop computers and ordered everything from groceries to toilet paper and home office supplies.

But ever aware of his annual deadline, Santa Claus booked wide-body jets (many of them passenger jets ready to pack pallets of goods in the cargo hold — and in some cases, smaller parcels packed into the seats).

So how does Santa do it? All the goods elves churn out from the North Pole are then packed them up and sent to “secret distribution centers all over the world, international, national, regional and local,” Joiner said.

The airplanes then fly to national hubs, where the treasures are sorted and routed by truck or train to regional distribution centers. Finally, the goods are sorted once more and taken “by delivery vans to the customer — the children,” Joiner said.

Kids (and the young at heart) in Denton can take even more comfort in our spot in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Santa Claus benefits from the area’s three cargo airports — Dallas Love Field, DFW International and Fort Worth Alliance. He factors in the area’s four interstate highways and three national highways. St. Nick also counts our two class-one railroads on his nice list, and he fills stockings with the help of 600 freight companies. Santa toasts North Texas’ many warehouses with a frosty glass of milk, too.

Joiner said Santa keeps a careful logistics plan:

In the weeks before Christmas, Santa starts sending presents to Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, which is a nine-hour flight from most of the major airports around the world.

At 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24, wide-body cargo jets start their flights across the globe.

Nearly 6 million pounds of presents will begin their travels to more than 1 million children under age 15 in the Dallas-Fort Worth region alone.

Millions of secret Santa volunteer elves (they might look a lot like Mom and Dad) get them into homes and under the tree. The volunteer elves drink the milk and eat the cookies.

Now that Santa supervises the Most Wonderful Supply Chain of the Year, does he ever get the sleigh out of the barn and take Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen for a spin around the Arctic skies? Does he bribe Rudolph to fire up the old nose with a carrot or lump of sugar?

“Santa still makes appearances,” Joiner said. “But he puts the sleigh and the reindeer on a wide-body jet. It’s easier on the sleigh, and it’s easier on Santa.”