Scottish campaign focuses on food safety during the holiday season

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies are being urged to be extra vigilant about food safety during the festive season by Food Standards Scotland (FSS). The agency has launched a campaign encouraging people to make sure they are following good food safety practices to minimize the chance of being ill during the holiday period and not...

#Food Safety#Food Poisoning#Good Food#Christmas#Scottish#Food Standards Scotland#Fss
Irish agency highlights key food safety lessons during COVID-19

Four lessons have been identified involving regulation during COVID-19 by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI). They include the role of early warning and emerging risk systems to help authorities respond quickly to new threats and how by accepting an impact on official controls, agencies can maintain high priority activities during crises and still protect public health.
FOOD SAFETY
News19 WLTX

Being sustainable during the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During the holiday season the average waste output across America goes up nearly twenty-five percent. With this measurable increase, there are many ways to reduce and celebrate the holidays in a much more sustainable way.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYTV.com

Recovery, togetherness during holiday season

(WKBN) – The holidays are a time to celebrate. But for those in recovery, this time of year can be challenging. This time of year poses more risks than others for those in recovery. That's because of the stress that comes with the holidays.
CELEBRATIONS
