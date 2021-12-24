ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy Rain pours over Southland, Thunderstorms Incoming

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Taft predicts rain for much of the next seven days,...

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
I-80 Closed At Donner Pass Due To Heavy Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass. As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm. The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel. For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Active NorCal (@activenorcal)
TRAFFIC
First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
DENVER, CO
Winter storm hits West for Christmas

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Denver Weather: High Wind Sunday Could Create Flight Delays, Dust Storms On The Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas...
DENVER, CO
Dry today, more rain tonight

Dry weather today with some sunshine and mild temperatures. Rain returns tonight and for the first part of the week ahead. TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Mild. High 50 TONIGHT: Clouds increase, rain develops and breezy. Rising temps overnight. Low 42 MONDAY: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Unseasonably warm. High 63 Temperatures remain […]
ENVIRONMENT
Spinout On Highway 49 And Yuba Pass Road May Cause Slowdown

QUINCY (CBS13) — A spinout on Highway 49 and Yuba Pass Road may cause a traffic slowdown in the area of Quincy. Likely due to the extreme weather conditions of this storm, drivers can expect a potential slowdown on Highway 49. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday...
QUINCY, CA

