Steph Curry is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, and the undisputed greatest shooter in NBA history. Despite his greatness, Christmas Day games have been a struggle for him throughout his career. Coming into Saturday's Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns, Curry is averaging just 13.1 PPG on 30.2% from the field and 20.4% from deep in his eight career Christmas games. That 13.1 PPG average is the lowest Curry has put up on any day of the year. For whatever reason, Steph struggles on Christmas.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO