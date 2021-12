The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.

