The Titans stole a 20-17 victory against the 49ers on Thursday night with a field goal in the final seconds of the matchup. Randy Bullock made a 44-yard attempt with four seconds remaining and sealed the victory, moving the Titans to 10-5 overall and one step closer to clinching the AFC South title. The Titans only need one more win or a Colts loss to lock up the division crown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO