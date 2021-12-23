ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "BACON"

radiokmzn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Bacon”, a 6 month old female...

radiokmzn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Cookie

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the Animal Care Center to learn about the pet of the week. Cookie is this week’s pup looking for a new home and could make a sweet addition to your family. Gitzke says Cookie came to the shelter extremely...
PETS
wxxv25.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Forest

It’s Tuesday which means it is time for our Pet of the Week. Our feline friend Forest has made the trip over from the Jackson County Animal Shelter along with Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Boomer, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog that’s available for adoption and looking for a forever home. Boomer is new to NHA and has made quite the impression on all NHA staff and volunteers almost immediately after moving to our facility from an overcrowded, out-of-county shelter. Yep, it’s true. We all have a huge crush on this large, affectionate, friendly, chocolate brown mixed-breed dog and just can’t wait for him to find the forever home he totally deserves.
PETS
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Pretty Face

Meet Pretty Face. Pretty Face is a gorgeous 5-year-old shorthair with a lovely mink-soft coat that will make you want to pet her all day long. In her time here at KHS, Pretty Face has enjoyed spending the day in a staff office, and we have found her to be a delightful guest and companion. This chatty gal is more than happy to have conversations with you and loves to let you know when she is craving a treat. Pretty Face also enjoys climbing on carpeted cat trees and will also jump up onto the windowsill to watch the birds outside. Her favorite pastimes are playing with laser pointers, jumping into boxes, and using cat scratchers. Pretty Face is an active, playful and outgoing cat. She loves to be right by your side and is looking for a home with understanding humans who will give her affection when she craves it and give her space when she needs it. Pretty Face prefers to be the only queen in her castle, so she is looking for a home where she can be the only pet. If you think that this sweet, laid-back lady is the perfect match for you, come in and meet her today. You can meet Pretty Face and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Country Store
northwestmoinfo.com

Meet Piper! Our Pet of the Week!

Piper. Green Hills Animal Shelter, Trenton, MO. Today’s Pet of the Week is brought to you by the Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton and is sponsored by Princeton Physical Therapy and Tolsen Grain. Please meet Piper! Piper is a very unique Chihuahua/Catahoula Leopard Dog mix who is only...
TRENTON, MO
mpacorn.com

Pet of the Week

LOTS OF ENERGY—Apollo is a young, playful Belgian malinois. He loves treats and toys and meeting new people. He has a condition called “wobblers” that makes him a little uncoordinated and clumsy at times. And he also has an old injury to his back foot that he got when he was a puppy. He would do great in a home with a family who can meet his needs and keep up with his amazing energy. For more information, go to vcas.us.
PETS
QuadCities.com

Looking To Adopt A Cat? Meet BUBBA, Our Pet Of The Week!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Wish List Tree is decorated and ready for the holiday season at the Hy-Vee in Milan! As soon as you walk in the door, at the Milan Hy-Vee, you will see the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List Tree decorated with Christmas tag ornaments. Each tag ornament has item(s) from the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List that can be purchased while you are shopping in the store. Purchase items, leave them in the decorated cart next to the tree, and a QCAWC team member will stop by and pick them up! Thank you and Happy Holidays!
MILAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 19

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. EVE, 1 year 9 months,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Meet FOX21's Pet of the Week, Coqui!

City of Colorado Springs provides update to damage from heavy winds. Get stylish with your pup courtesy of Wigglebutts!. Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne's holiday fashions (part 1) Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne's holiday fashions (part 2) Take precautions with windstorm moving in.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS pets of the week: Meet Duff, Pogo and Goose

Meet Duff, Pogo and Goose, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, the county’s premier shelter for homeless animals, has many residents that would love to meet prospective “fur”ever families. Duff, Pogo and Goose are just a few of the amazing animals...
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS pets of the week: Meet Cressida and Hibiscus

Meet Cressida and Hibiscus , this week’s CVAS pets of the week. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, the county’s premier shelter for homeless animals, has many residents that would love to meet prospective “fur”ever families. Cressida and Hibiscus are just a few of the amazing animals residing...
PETS
I-95 FM

Meet Marquis, Our SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week

Say hello to Marquis, our SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week!. Marquis is a gorgeous ginger-brown Boxer/Pittie mix with keen, intelligent amber eyes, and she looks absolutely stunning in pink. She’s 4-and-a-half years old now and has returned to the shelter after she had an encounter with another dog off-leash on a trail.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
smcorridornews.com

Pets of the Week: Meet Opal and Michael

Looking to adopt or foster animals from the local shelter? Here are the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter pets of the week!. Spread the word to help these animals find their forever homes. MEET OPAL. (49066726) Are you looking for a farm dog? Well, look no further because Opal is...
SAN MARCOS, TX
county10.com

LPC Pet of the Week: Meet Susie Snuggles!

Susie Snuggles is a medium-sized gal who will never turn down some good cuddle time! She was picked up by an awesome rescuer near the elementary school she’d been hanging out at for a few days. Susie loves to be around people and can get a little over-excited at first, but is otherwise a very sweet, mellow girl.
PETS
news4sanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: Tater Tot, the Queen's dog

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsChannel 36

Meet Stallone, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Stallone, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA. Stallone is a 1-year-old domestic American shorthair mix who is looking for a forever home. Stallone's brother, Steven, is also available for adoption at the SPCA. Steven is a 1-year-old domestic...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
KVUE

Pet of the Week: Meet Selena

Selena is two years old. She came to Texas Humane Heroes extremely malnourished, but now she's healthy and ready to find her forever home!
PETS
The Monroe News

Monroe County Animal Control's Pets of the Week

Pretty and King are this week's Pets of the Week from Monroe County Animal Control. Pretty is an approximately one-year-old female calico cat who has been spayed. King is a three-legged boxer, black and white in color, who is approximately six years old. He is not good with other dogs, but loves children.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy