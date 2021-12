Following Joel Embiid‘s 41-point performance in a win over the Boston Celtics, the Sixers are back in action against the Atlanta Hawks. This game will take place back in Philadelphia and will be the third time these two teams matchup already this season. The Sixers likely still have a sour taste still in their mouths from last year’s playoffs exit. They will look to take it to the Hawks once again- at least whatever players are available.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO