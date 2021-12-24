Suspects who carjacked PA Congresswoman found in Newark, Delaware

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – On December 17, at approximately 8:20 pm, the individual below was seen on the property of Pier 281 Marina on Princeton Ave. The individual later returned during the overnight hours around 12:40 am and removed an orange flatbed trailer, along with various boat lift beams and parts. The suspect was operating what appears to be a light-colored, older model Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon. If anyone has information regarding this incident, or can identify this subject, please contact Brick Police at 732-262-1100.

BRICK, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO