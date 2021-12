Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden are at odds over an air travel vaccine mandate. While Fauci fully supports a mandate, President Biden says he doesn’t plan on implementing one. This is the latest disagreement between the White House, Fauci’s NIH and the CDC. Last week, both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said that nobody saw the omicron variant coming.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO