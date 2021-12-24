ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.23.21

By Robert Leighty Jr.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Happy Holidays to everyone reading. A quick note about the upcoming schedule as 205 Live may be up Saturday due to Christmas Eve being tomorrow and my family takes top billing obviously. Also, I will be coming to the WWE House Show in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, so I should have a...

411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Main Event results: Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar

Happy holidays, everyone! This week’s WWE Main Event was taped at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before Monday’s Raw. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez defeated Akira Tozawa & R-Truth (5:30) This was fine when it was Truth and Tozawa working with Crews, but Azeez is just ugly...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
PWMania

Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE This Week

As we previously reported, the WWE suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 this week, with several talents and staff testing positive. At the time, others had been feeling ill but were waiting for their test results. The company also suffered a setback when they were forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation. The spread of the Omicron variant has led to issues for everyone, including the NBA, NFL and NHL.
NFL
411mania.com

Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk ‘Ducking’ Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
cherokeephoenix.org

Hard Rock Live hosts Top Rank Boxing’s junior lightweight main event on Jan. 29

TULSA, Okla. – The boxing ring has returned at Hard Rock Live with a pivotal Top Rank Boxing bout with potential world title implications on Jan. 29. The 10-round junior lightweight main event — a WBC title eliminator — will see recent title challenge Robson “O Brabo” Conceição attempt to turn back the hard-charging Sacramento native Xavier Martinez.
TULSA, OK
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Match Added To Tonight’s MSG Live Event

An NXT Championship match has been added to tonight’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be defending the title against Pete Dunne. MSG announced via Twitter, “JUST ANNOUNCED: @NXTCiampa defends his #WWENXT Championship against @PeteDunneYxB TONIGHT at #WWEMSG!”. Already scheduled for the...
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Taven Weighs In On Whether He’s Interested In Going to WWE

Matt Taven has an open road ahead of him with ROH being on hiatus, and he weighed in on potentially going to WWE and more. Taven spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On the possibility of going to WWE: “I mean,...
WWE

