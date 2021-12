BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 26-year-old Mario S. Crawford of Buffalo pleaded guilty this morning before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Class “A-II” felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty to the highest count in the indictment against him.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO