LAURENCE Co., AL – On December 24th, 2021, the Lawrence County Sheriffs Office received a call of a possible deceased person at a residence in the 6900 block of County Road 217. The Lawrence County Special Response Team made entry on the residence and discovered a body. Investigators process the scene and found Gavin Ryan Hargrove age 20 of Trinity, Al deceased. It appears Mr. Hargrove succumbed to injuries he received from a gun shot wound. Sheriff Max Sanders says investigators are actively looking for a person of interest Timothy Dakota McCary age 21 of Moulton, AL. If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of Timothy Dakota McCary contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 974-9291. This is a file photograph.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO