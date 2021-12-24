14-year-old girl reported missing since Wednesday in Philadelphia

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience. Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers. Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the property and those engaging in criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted. Cherry Hill Mall Management will enforce a parental escort policy on December 26, 2021 starting at 4:00 p.m. until mall closing at 6:00 p.m. All guests 17 and under are to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older. Proof of age is required for admittance. One parent or supervising adult may accompany up to four youths.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO