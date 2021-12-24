ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman reported missing in Philadelphia since Sunday

By Dinesh Patel
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Missing Person Samaria Neal. She was last...

Shore News Network

Man shot and killed on Christmas day in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On December 25, 2021, at approximately 6:39 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Hollins Street for a report of a shooting. Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Six shot in Swissvale home on Christmas Eve

SWISSVALE, PA – The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in Swissvale. At approximately 4:35 pm on December 24, 2021, County 9-1-1 was notified of a shooting in the 7300 block of Schoyer Avenue. First responders found six adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All six were transported to area hospitals in various conditions.
SWISSVALE, PA
Shore News Network

Teen shot on Christmas eve in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – The shooting spree in Baltimore did not pause for Christmas as a teen was shot shortly after noon on Friday. On December 24, 2021 at approximately 12:42 p.m., Western District officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 1800 block of Rayner Avenue. While canvassing,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot, in critical condition inBaltimore

BALTIMORE, M D – On December 25, 2021, at approximately 8:09 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street for a report of an assault. Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Gunshots ring out in Newark’s 4th ward on Christmas, so far, no victims identified

NEWARK, NJ – Violence in Newark didn’t take a holiday to celebrate Christmas or Kwanza on Saturday as police responded to multiple gunshots in the city’s 4th ward in the afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of Wainwright and Nye after gunmen opened fire with multiple shots. By the time officers arrived, all they found were spent shell casings. Police were not able to identify the suspects or make an arrest.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman found dead on Christmas morning in Stockton, homicide detectives investigating

STOCKTON, CA – On Christmas morning, at 9:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person down in the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue. When officers and medics arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman who was deceased. Homicide detectives responded for the investigation. At this time, there is no motive or suspect information. The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
Shore News Network

Skateboarder killed in Christmas day hit and run in Portland

PORTLAND, OR – On Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 2:04pm, North Precinct Officers were dispatched to an injury accident near the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Mississippi Avenue. While officers were still driving to the scene, they received updates that an individual riding a skateboard had been struck by a vehicle. Another 911 caller reported that this was a hit-and-run crash. A community member started CPR on the skateboarder. AMR arrived on scene and confirmed that the skateboarder had died from their injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
Shore News Network

She killed her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve while high on meth, police say

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – On Friday, December 24, 2021, at approximately 11:05 pm, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were dispatched to the area of Barberry near Quince Street for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female standing outside of a residence with apparent blood on her clothing. The female subject was later identified as Brittany A. Wilson, a 32 year-old female from Cape Girardeau. Officers detained Wilson and additional officers entered the home to check upon the safety of any additional residents.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Shore News Network

Brick police searching for marina robbery suspect

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – On December 17, at approximately 8:20 pm, the individual below was seen on the property of Pier 281 Marina on Princeton Ave. The individual later returned during the overnight hours around 12:40 am and removed an orange flatbed trailer, along with various boat lift beams and parts. The suspect was operating what appears to be a light-colored, older model Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon. If anyone has information regarding this incident, or can identify this subject, please contact Brick Police at 732-262-1100.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Lacey police arrest DWI driver

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:08 p.m., officers were requested at Wawa, 701 Route 9, in reference to an intoxicated female. Officer Scott Keefe located Susan Loudermilk in her vehicle that was parked in the lot. Loudermilk was arrested and charged with DWI, Refusal to Provide Breath Samples, Reckless Driving, and Unregistered Vehicle. She was released pending a Court date.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Ambushed Baltimore Officer Taken Off Life Support

A police officer who was ambushed in a Baltimore neighborhood was removed from life support Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department reported. Officer Keona Holley of the Baltimore City Police Department died shortly after life support was discontinued, Fox 45 reported. Holley had been shot multiple times while in her patrol car around 1:30 am on Dec. 16.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

