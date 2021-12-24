Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Robbery in the 9th District [VIDEO]

On October 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood, an unknown black male was inside the Twin Grocery store located at 7540 Haverford Avenue when he produced a semiautomatic handgun and demanding money from the employee. After taking over $1000 the suspect fled the store. When several employees followed the suspect, he fired several shots at them before getting into his vehicle driving west on Sherwood Road. No one was injured in the incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO