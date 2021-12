At least two people in typhoon-ravaged Philippines died due to dehydration on Monday because of the lack of clean drinking water. According to local media, the deaths took place in the Dapa village of Siargao Island, days after typhoon Rai made landfall. Local broadcaster RMN Tacloban quoted health officials as saying that there was no clean water supply in the area and the village needed a generator and fuel to run the water refilling stations.Residents that bore the brunt of Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter as damaged roads and severed communication lines hampered relief efforts. Rai, the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO