Cary Silkin On His Favorite Match In ROH History, Talent Leaving Over the Years

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCary Silkin looked back on ROH’s history and named his favorite match in the company’s history recently. Silkin was a guest on Talk is Jericho, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. On ROH seeing talent leave over the years: “What I learned and...

thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
UPI News

WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE went through multiple changes in 2021, including sweeping adjustments to its roster, development brand NXT and more. The sports entertainment company surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. These are the...
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.
PWMania

Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
f4wonline.com

Bandido to defend his version of ROH World title at Terminus

Jonathan Gresham and Bandido appear to each be staking a claim to being the true ROH World Champion. It was announced on Friday that Bandido will defend his version of the ROH World Championship against Baron Black at Terminus' debut show on Sunday, January 16. Terminus is Gresham and Black's promotion. Its theme is "Modern Age Grappling."
Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
ewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker Names The Lights Out Match As Her Favorite Match In 2021

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she explained why her Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa is her favorite match of the year. Baker thinks that the match added legitimacy to the women’s division: “I’m hella’ biased but of course, I believe that. And it’s not because it was just a great match or it had cool stuff, or even the fact that it had the hardcore elements to it. But it just built such a strong foundation for the women’s division, it added legitimacy to the women’s division that was just so under fire. To say not only it was the best match of our women’s division or women’s of wrestling. But all of wrestling, that’s pretty freaking cool. That’s something you dream of your whole life. Having a match that people talk about, so, to accomplish that this year, and in my opinion, I’m still pretty early in my career. So, it’s just really hyped me up to keep going and makes me really exciting for professional wrestling and the future of women’s wrestling in general.”
AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk ‘Ducking’ Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
Wrestling World

NXT: Edris Enofe showed his great talent

SINGLE MATCH: Von Wagner vs Edris Enofe; The match still shows the very immature aspect of Wagner who does not seem to have sufficiently assimilated the experience of his now-former teammate Kyle. In fact, Von limits himself to playing as a cat does a mouse but always leaving a window of reaction to his opponent.
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
Cary Silkin Names His Favorite Ring Announcer In Pro Wrestling

Cary Silkin recently spoke with Talk Is Jericho and he talked about The Young Bucks and how they were brought into Ring Of Honor originally. He revealed that it was Adam Pearce who originally signed the classic tag team. “Two of my best children and my favorite guys were The...
Shawn Michaels Misses the NXT Talent Who Have Left, But Is Happy For Them

Shawn Michaels weighed in on the recent talent who have left NXT like Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano, saying he misses them but is happy for them. Michaels spoke with Denise Salcedo and touched on the exits of Cole, Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly and others, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Matt Taven Weighs In On Whether He’s Interested In Going to WWE

Matt Taven has an open road ahead of him with ROH being on hiatus, and he weighed in on potentially going to WWE and more. Taven spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On the possibility of going to WWE: “I mean,...
