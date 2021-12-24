Cary Silkin On His Favorite Match In ROH History, Talent Leaving Over the Years

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she explained why her Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa is her favorite match of the year. Baker thinks that the match added legitimacy to the women’s division: “I’m hella’ biased but of course, I believe that. And it’s not because it was just a great match or it had cool stuff, or even the fact that it had the hardcore elements to it. But it just built such a strong foundation for the women’s division, it added legitimacy to the women’s division that was just so under fire. To say not only it was the best match of our women’s division or women’s of wrestling. But all of wrestling, that’s pretty freaking cool. That’s something you dream of your whole life. Having a match that people talk about, so, to accomplish that this year, and in my opinion, I’m still pretty early in my career. So, it’s just really hyped me up to keep going and makes me really exciting for professional wrestling and the future of women’s wrestling in general.”

