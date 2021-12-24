ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

By ABDUR RAHMAN JAHANGIR, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy