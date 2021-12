How about a new ocean-front home with a lighthouse on the property for Christmas?. Hey, why not? You've got $1.975,000 to burn. Right?. The historic Keeper's House on Isle au Haut in Penobscot Bay is for sale and who wouldn't want to spend some time there? The property comes with the iconic and fully automated lighthouse on Robinson Point, which is maintained by the town itself, so you wouldn't have to do anything with it but sit back and enjoy it. Now, that's a big-time bonus in our book.

