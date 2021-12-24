ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Plays 22 minutes off bench

 2 days ago

Sims ended Thursday's 124-117 loss to Washington with six points (3-3 FG) and six rebounds across 22 minutes. The rookie's stat...

