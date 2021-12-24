How to Watch the 2022 Times Square Ball Drop on New Year's Eve

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. And Just Like That continues to have a hold on our Thursdays. In the fourth episode of the Sex and the City revival, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is still reeling from the death of her husband, but is back at work and tasked with getting her social numbers "up," per those in charge at her podcast. Meanwhile, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) plans a dinner party and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) recovers from the partying with Che (Sara Ramirez) we saw in episode 3. Nixon tells EW that Miranda is getting thrown "for a loop" this season in more ways than one — but that's exactly what this new iteration of the iconic series is all about. "The show is called And Just Like That — you think your life is a certain way and then something happens, and just like that, everything looks different," she says. —Ashley Boucher.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO