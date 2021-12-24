ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

‘Aliens’ deployed by vacation resort in bid to boost tourism

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is continuing to explore deep space for signs of alien life, but it appears it’s already here. Existing among us. Creatures with large eyes, oversized heads, and weird bodies — which is of course exactly how aliens look — have been spotted in the Japanese prefecture of Oita, an area...

www.digitaltrends.com

AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
southsoundbiz.com

Touting Tourism

It’s the soggy offseason when leisure travel slows with the rain and cold in a normal year. The pesky pandemic has added even more chill, pummeling corporate, convention, meeting, and trade show business that typically provides a solid floor of mostly midweek business. But the sky’s not falling with...
TACOMA, WA
Digital Trends

NASA packs one of its busiest years into an 11-minute video

NASA has had an extraordinarily busy 12 months, and many of its activities are showcased in a video (below) released by the agency this week. “2021 was the busiest year yet for NASA in low-Earth orbit,” the agency said in a message posted with the video. “We also made progress preparing for a flight test around the moon, and had a very active year exploring space, studying Earth, testing technologies for next-generation aircraft, and much more.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA is tracking two explorers across Antarctica to prepare humans for Mars

NASA is tracking two explorers on a 2,268-mile (3,650 kilometers) journey across Antarctica to learn more about humanity's ability to survive on Mars. British explorers Justin Packshaw and Jamie Facer Childs are on the 32nd day of an 80-day trek across the southernmost continent as part of the Chasing the Light mission — a grueling expedition that could give space agencies a better understanding of the psychological and physical impact of other worlds on the human body and mind.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science News

Spacecraft in 2021 set their sights on Mars, asteroids and beyond

While a flurry of missions crowded around Mars this year, some lesser-explored parts of the solar system are about to get fresh eyes. Three countries visited the Red Planet in 2021, sending orbiters, landers, rovers and even a helicopter. The United Arab Emirates successfully put its first interplanetary spacecraft, called Hope, into orbit in February, to study Mars’ climate. China’s Zhurong rover has been trundling around the planet’s surface since May, studying the local geology and searching for underground water ice (SN Online: 5/19/21). And NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed in February, has been collaborating with a helicopter called Ingenuity to explore an ancient lake bed and collect rocks for a future delivery mission to Earth (SN Online: 2/17/21; SN Online: 4/30/21).
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA reveals launch date for its first space tourism mission to ISS

NASA is aiming to launch its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 28, 2022. The mission is being organized by Texas-based Axiom Space and will use SpaceX’s tried-and-tested Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. The Ax-1 space tourism mission — or “private...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

How NASA's Psyche mission will explore an unexplored world

Launching in August 2022 and arriving at the asteroid belt in 2026, NASA's Psyche spacecraft will orbit a world we can barely pinpoint from Earth and have never visited. The target of NASA's Psyche mission—a metal-rich asteroid, also called Psyche, in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter—is an uncharted world in outer space. From Earth- and space-based telescopes, the asteroid appears as a fuzzy blur. What scientists do know, from radar data, is that it's shaped somewhat like a potato and that it spins on its side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Two space tourists have just returned from the ISS

Two space tourists have landed safely back on Earth after a 12-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and video producer Yozo Hirano, both from Japan, returned home aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with veteran cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. The trio undocked from the ISS...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Sandals Resorts Extends Industry-Leading Vacation Assurance Program

As the parent company of the Caribbean’s foremost all-inclusive, luxury resort brands—Sandals Resorts for couples and Beaches Resorts for families—Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has just announced that it’s extending the Sandals Vacation Assurance program to include all bookings made through March. 31, 2022 for travel through December 31, 2022.
TRAVEL
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope launch – live: Largest telescope ever built blasted into space in historic launch

Nasa has launched the James Webb Space Telescope, which the US space agency hopes will unlock the secrets of the early universe.The launch was scheduled for 12.20pm GMT (7.20am EST) on Christmas Day, with a live stream available on Nasa’s website shortly before lift-off.All sorts of last-minute issues could have hampered the launch of the $10 billion observatory, which was previously pushed back from 24 December due to poor weather conditions at the launch site in French Guinea. However the launch went incredibly smoothly, with not only the lift-off but also the rocket separation going ahead without fault. “What an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

