Actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 5th woman

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Actor accused: A fifth woman has accused actor Chris Noth of sexually assaulting her. Noth has denied the allegations by all five women. ( Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images)

A fifth woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against actor Chris Noth.

In a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, 80, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile alleged she was “sexually victimized” and “sexually abused” by the “Sex and the City” and “Law & Order” star in 2002, Variety reported.

“I was trying to get him to stop,” Gentile said.

The day after the alleged incident, Gentile claims Noth, 67, called her and said if she “ever told a soul about what happened the night before, that he would ruin my career, I would never sing again and he would blacklist me in the business,” according to People.

“I was afraid to come forward because of Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” Gentile said. ”I’m speaking out now in support of the other four women who have courageously come forward before me. I feel that we should have our day in court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did -- and also speaking out to ensure the rights of my nieces, my goddaughter and future victims of sexual harassment and assault.”

Noth’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Noth has previously denied all other allegations, calling them “categorically false,” Variety reported.

On Dec. 16, two women originally claimed Noth had sexually assaulted them.

The women, who used the pseudonyms “Zoe” and “Lily” during interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, allege they were assaulted in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively. Each woman approached The Hollywood Reporter separately and do not know one another.

In a statement, Noth denied the allegations.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth wrote. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

On Dec. 17, a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Noth, according to People.

The woman said that when she was 18, Noth had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

Noth also denied that allegation through a representative, who said, “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Noth was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, and was also fired from the CBS series “The Equalizer,” Variety reported.

This week, an actor on “Sex in the City,” who, in her mid-20s, worked as Kristin Davis’ stand-in for four seasons, published an essay and called Noth’s behavior on the set “disgusting” and “toxic.” She alleged Noth slid his hand down her back and “over my butt,” according to Variety.

Tulsa, OK
