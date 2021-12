Following a disappointing end to the spring season, upstart Oakfield-Alabama/Elba came out this fall on a mission — mission accomplished. After going undefeated during the regular season, the Aggies captured the Section V Class D championship in just their second year back in 11-man football, while they would win the Far West Regional title as well and advance to the NYS semifinals to cap their impressive season. For that, O-A/Elba leads the way with eight all-stars for what was formally the Genesee Region League, along with the Coach of the Year in Tyler Winter after they finished the season at 12-1 including that dramatic victory over defending sectional champ Avon in the finals.

