Accidents

Bangladesh fire services say at least 30 passengers have been killed in a fire aboard a ferry on the Sugandha River

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
BBC

Bangladesh ferry fire: Dozens killed near Jhalakathi

At least 39 people were killed and about 100 others injured after a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, local officials say. The blaze on the three-decked vessel started mid-river near the town of Jhalakathi as it sailed from the capital Dhaka to the town of Barguna. Some of...
eturbonews.com

New Deadly Ferry Accident in Bangladesh

A deadly fire started from the engine room on a Bangladesh ferry operating to Barguna from the capital Dhaka via Jhalakathi. At least 37 people have died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, according to police, in the latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation.
The Associated Press

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

PATNA, India (AP) — A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said. Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.
CBS News

Video shows rescuers saving 69-year-old man nearly a day after his boat capsized off Japanese island

A 69-year-old man drifted in choppy waters for nearly a day while clinging to the bottom of his capsized boat until he was saved by Japan's coast guard, officials said Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been released, was the only one on the boat, the No. 5 Takamaru, when it capsized off the southern Japanese resort island of Yakushima on Saturday, the coast guard said.
The Independent

Officials halt search for Carnival Cruise passenger in her 20s who fell overboard

A woman fell into the ocean from a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony on Saturday, prompting an international search effort, which has since been called off.Footage of the woman in her 20s falling from the fifth-floor balcony of her cabin was captured on security cameras, taking place in the Pacific Ocean near Ensenada, Mexico.The US Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched for the woman for 31 hours, before halting the rescue mission.Following the accident, the Carnival Miracle boat returned to Long Beach, so authorities could conduct a proper investigation.“After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending...
The Independent

Sicily: Death toll rises to seven and two still missing as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...
WKRG News 5

Air Force plane appears stuck under I-10 overpass

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A U.S. Air Force plane appeared stuck under an I-10 overpass in Santa Rosa County near Milton Friday afternoon. According to a witness, this occurred at exit 31. From early images of the scene, it appeared that “Ohio Air Guard” was also written on the plane. By 4:27 p.m., […]
albuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Killed After Car Carrying Migrants Crashes In Southern Hungary

Hungarian authorities say seven migrants were killed and four other people injured after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house near the border with Serbia. The incident took place late on December 13 in the southern village of Morahalom, when the driver of the car refused to stop for a police check and tried to escape at high speed, police said.
